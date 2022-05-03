Shanghai, Covid positive elderly patient is sent to the morgue but is still alive- Corriere.it

The numbers of infections in Shanghai are decreasing, however five weeks of lockdown have left their mark on the social fabric of the megalopolis

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

The latest video clip on social tangerines shows a nightmare scene: porters loading a body, wrapped in a yellow cloth, onto a hearse in the courtyard of a hospital for the elderly. Suddenly there is agitation. The porters call a nurse, motion him to open the bag, because they have noticed that from inside they come signs of life. The mortuary attendant at the hospital for the elderly opens, observes and closes. Protests are heard around.

At that point the nurse returns to the office, consults with the superiors and agrees to take the litter back and bring the patient still alive or not yet dead to the ward. A scene of chaos, emblematic of many anxieties caused by the wave of Covid-19 which has been besieging Shanghai since early March. Infections among the 26 million inhabitants are finally decreasing (yesterday they were about 7 thousand). The total has exceeded 600 thousand, the vast majority are asymptomatic but all end up in isolation, in centers where hygiene and reception conditions are critical (and criticized by patients). Until April 17, the authorities have not reported any deaths, although information has been circulating for days on dozens of deaths in shelters and care homes for the elderly.

The video from the Xinchangzheng Elderly Hospital in Putuo District appears to confirm suspicions about the Shanghai hospital crisis. The authorities opened an investigation, without revealing whether the patient in the death bag had been infected with Covid. His conditions “are stable”.