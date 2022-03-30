Shanghai extends COVID lockdown as daily cases rise

A man wearing a face mask walks past a residential building cordoned off following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) – Authorities began locking down some western parts of Shanghai two days ahead of schedule as new COVID-19 cases in China’s most populous city jumped by a third, despite strict measures already in place to try to stop the spread of the virus

With a population of 26 million, China’s financial hub is in its third day of a lockdown imposed by authorities dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, separating the historic center to the west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow staggered mass testing.

While residents in the east have been on lockdown since Monday, those in the west were scheduled to begin their four-day lockdown on Friday.

The total closure of a large metropolis like Shanghai would mean a 4% reduction in the national real gross domestic product, according to estimates in mid-March by economists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Tsinghua University and other institutes.

On Wednesday, Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic and 326 symptomatic COVID cases for March 29, up from 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms the day before. China reclassifies asymptomatic cases if they develop symptoms later.

Several residents living in western districts received notice from their neighborhood associations on Tuesday that they would not be able to leave their compounds for the next seven days.

“We will soon resume normal life, but in the next period of time we ask everyone to closely adhere to pandemic control measures, not to gather and reduce movements,” read a notice seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Roxanne Liu, additional reporting by David Stanway and the Shanghai newsroom; editing by Kenneth Maxwell, translated by José Muñoz at the Gdańsk newsroom)