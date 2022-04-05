Shanghai extends lockdown amid ‘dire’ COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China’s largest metropolis, remains “extremely dire” and is keeping its 26 million people in quarantine, a local official said on Tuesday.

The outbreak in the city “remains at a high level,” said the director of the Shanghai epidemic control task force, Gu Honghui, in statements collected by state media.

“The situation is extremely dire,” Gu said.

China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to help the city, including 2,000 military personnel, and is mass-testing residents, some of whom have been confined for weeks.

Most of eastern Shanghai, which was supposed to open on Friday, was still under lockdown along with the western half of the city.

Shanghai confirmed another 13,354 cases on Monday – the vast majority asymptomatic – bringing the total to more than 73,000 since the wave of infections began last month. No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak, driven by the omicron BA.2 subvariant, which is much more contagious but also less deadly than the delta variant.

Another outbreak continued to spread in the northeastern province of Jilin, and the capital Beijing also registered nine new cases, only one of them asymptomatic. A shopping center in the city where a case had been detected was closed.

Although China’s vaccination rate hovers around 90%, its self-developed vaccines, which use inactivated samples of the virus, are considered less potent than messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and used in abroad, as well as in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

In addition, the rate is much lower among the elderly, with only about half of those over 80 having completed their vaccination.

Meanwhile, complaints have surfaced in Shanghai about difficulties in getting food and essentials, as well as a lack of medical workers, volunteers and beds in isolation units where tens of thousands of people are kept under observation.

Shanghai has turned an exhibition hall and other venues into huge isolation centers where people with few or no symptoms are housed in a sea of ​​beds separated by screens.

The discontent has been fueled by reports and videos shared online documenting the death of a nurse who was denied admission to her own hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as babies separated from their parents.

The circulation of images showing several babies crammed into cribs prompted the city’s Public Health Clinical Center to issue a statement saying the children were being well cared for and were being moved to a new facility when the video was recorded.

In a virtual conference Monday, the US Consulate in Shanghai warned of possible family separations during the lockdown, saying it had “extremely limited ability” to intervene in such cases.

Concerns are growing about the possible economic impact of the lockdown on China’s financial capital, which is also a major manufacturing and logistics hub. Most public transport is suspended and non-essential businesses are closed, although airports and train stations remain open and both the port and some major industrial centers, such as car plants, remain operational.