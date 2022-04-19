Shanghai, for Covid paralysis at the port: 477 container ships ferme- Corriere.it

The restrictions imposed by the Chinese authorities on 26 million inhabitants of Shanghai, due to a new one growth of Covid casesare likely to cause a new shock on world trade by sea. The Chinese megalopolis is in fact the main planetary hub of container ships but the activity of porto is in danger of complete paralysis due to lack of staff (the lockdown ended) and very stringent health regulations. The number of giants of the sea waiting to load or unload the goods in recent days has touched the 500 units and then descend very slowly. The risk for this is the repercussions on all global supply chains.

The Bloomberg site has calculated a maximum tip of 477 container ships stopped off the docks of Shanghai and other ports in the area last April 11th; the congestion then subsided, but only slightly, because the shipping companies tried to direct their vehicles to other airports commercial. Just to make a comparison, on the occasion of 2021 lockdown the line of ships blocked in Shanghai never exceeds 200; so this time around the consequences could be much stronger on world trade if the Chinese authorities do not loosen the restrictions inspired by the Covid zero policy.



Stationary ships mainly transport raw materials (especially metals and grains): the slowdown concerns loading and unloading operations, bureaucratic procedures but also land transport. The permissions for thetruck that enter and leave the port area have a duration of just 24 hours but the wait for the drivers is often protracted over 40 hours complicating the whole chain. From Shanghai, the largest trading port in the world, they pass every year over 4 million tons of goods per year.

A chain of events has complicated the entire planetary container traffic. First Covid, then the sudden rise in world demand due to the reopening of trade routes and lastly the war in Ukraine have pushed up prices which since 2019 are grown by 400-500% . According to a study by Intesa San Paolo, a shipment for which in 2019 they paidor $ 1,400 in 2021 it had reached 7,500. And if always in 2019 the journey of a container ship from the west coast of the United States to Shanghai took 39 days on average, two years later it required 68.

Source link