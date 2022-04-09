Shanghai: Hospital pays price for China’s COVID response

A spate of deaths of geriatric patients at a Shanghai hospital underscores the dangerous consequences of China’s dogged zero-COVID-19 strategy amid a growing outbreak in the city of 26 million.

Several patients have died at Shanghai Donghai Geriatric Hospital, relatives of the patients told The Associated Press. They say their loved ones were not cared for properly after caregivers who came into contact with the virus were removed and quarantined under strict pandemic regulations, leaving the hospital without staff. .

Relatives have taken to social media for help and answers, demanding to see footage from the facility’s cameras after the hospital gave them little or no information.

The hospital conditions and deaths are a major blow to China’s strategy of adhering to the zero-COVID policy to deal with the outbreak in Shanghai, where most infected people have no symptoms. With a focus on forcing positive cases and their close contacts to stay in facilities designated for mass quarantine, the costs of maintaining a zero COVID policy may be outweighing the risks of getting sick.

Shen Peiming, 71, was one of the deceased. She died in hospital on Sunday morning with no relatives by her side. A family member said that they have been calling the hospital to find out the circumstances of Shen’s death, but have not received a clear answer. “How many times have there been lockdowns since 2020? Do you not have experience to handle this yet?” said the relative.

All they know is that their doctor and nursing staff were not there to care for Shen, who was partially paralyzed due to a stroke. The last nursing assistant caring for her was quarantined for having close contact with a positive case, said her relative, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. An employee they did not know called to inform them that she had passed away. The hospital later said that she died due to a respiratory infection.

The hospital had an outbreak of COVID-19, nurses told the family, but Shen had tested negative until last week for a diagnostic test.

Shanghai authorities have not reported any deaths from this outbreak, but there have been questions about the reliability of the figures. A municipal medical official, who requested anonymity to comment due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that the criteria for confirming cases and deaths are very strict and susceptible to political interference.

It is unknown how many patients have died in the hospital and if any have died of COVID-19. The families say they have spoken with others whose relatives have also died. An article by Chinese news outlet Caixin describing the deaths and infections was removed shortly after publication, apparently targeted by censorship. Phone calls to the main office of Donghai Geriatric Hospital went unanswered. The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.

Most experts agree that China’s “zero COVID” approach was largely successful in keeping deaths to a minimum when drugs or vaccines were limited. But now that vaccines are widely available in China, and with the appearance of the omicron variant, many say authorities should ditch it and focus medical resources on the older and more vulnerable.

Instead, Shanghai has locked down its 26 million people and conducted several rounds of mass screening to deal with an outbreak fueled by the contagious BA.2 variant of omicron. The city reported more than 23,000 new cases on Saturday, of which 1,015 had symptoms.

“If it’s asymptomatic, what’s going to hurt you?” said Ray Yip, founding director of the US Centers for Disease Control’s China office, which maintains close ties to Chinese health authorities. “The only people who get sick are those with diabetes, obesity, chronic diseases, older people. Protect those people. They can be protected.”

The low vaccination rate among the elderly remains a concern. Only 62% of Shanghai residents over the age of 60 have the full guideline, according to the latest available data. Some experts back the strict approach, saying China needs to raise that number before it can safely live with the virus.

The American recommendations for asymptomatic cases, as is the case in Great Britain, is that they isolate themselves at home for five days. In Shanghai, workers are busily setting up temporary facilities at exhibition centers and other venues to try to house everyone who tests positive.

The lockdown has disrupted daily life and the economy. Many residents, stuck in their buildings, try to buy food through apps and order in bulk with their neighbors. Some of those in quarantine have posted videos showing chaotic scenes of people running for food and dirty toilets. Others requested urgent medications for relatives.

Due to the situation, the United States said on Friday that it is allowing the voluntary departure of non-essential personnel and their families from its consulate in Shanghai.

The government has touted its success in containing COVID-19, presenting it as evidence of the superiority of its system, especially compared to Western democracies, where deaths have far outnumbered those recorded in China. This narrative, experts say, makes it difficult for Beijing to change tactics.

“They have bragged too much to their population about how wonderful they are, and now they have been cornered,” Yip said. “The only way to control Shanghai now is to repeat what they did in Wuhan.”

Wuhan’s 11 million residents were confined for more than two months at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Shanghai’s lockdown is a sharp turn from just a month ago, when some Chinese health experts publicly suggested easing pandemic control measures.

The economic importance of the city and its advanced health system made the authorities reluctant to impose strict measures and confident that they could combat any outbreak. Also, in mid-March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered active outbreaks to be brought under control at “least cost,” stressing Beijing’s desire to protect the economy while containing the virus.

Shanghai took specific measures, shutting down individual office buildings, shopping malls and neighborhoods for 48-hour periods while life went on in the rest.

With the soft measures, the case count in the city increased. The outbreak has spread to at least 71 other cities, according to a notice released by the country’s southern Guangxi province, and pressure has mounted for tougher restrictions.

On March 28, the city began an eight-day, two-phase lockdown, which has led to a full lockdown with no end in sight.

“There is no time to waste,” Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on a visit to the city last weekend, according to a government statement. “We have to move faster and stronger to give strong support to the elimination of cases in society.”

This caused nurses and doctors to go into quarantine, which worsened conditions at Donghai Geriatric Hospital.

According to Chen Jielei, the outbreak at the center infected his 81-year-old mother, partially paralyzed and unvaccinated. As her staff also got sick, her mother did not get her meals from her on time and her sheets were not changed for days. After a few days, a substitute worker began to attend to her.

A university professor who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said it took more than a day for his family to be notified of his 82-year-old father’s death on March 31. His last contact had been on the 28th, when a nursing assistant called to report that there were positives and that they could no longer take care of his father.

“What happened to my father in those three days? What kind of mistreatment did he suffer?” he wondered. His father was stable on the 28th.

Shen had been in and out of the center for three years after his stroke. His family made weekly visits until they were banned in early March due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, the relative said.

They weren’t worried at first because the hospital had always been very responsive and in touch with the nurses who were caring for Shen. But a caretaker warned them on March 26 that there were infections and part of the staff was isolated.

The hospital hired temporary nursing assistants, but many were inexperienced for the job, said one, who gave only her first name, Zhang. According to her account, an employment agency told her it was a cleaning job.

“They said the job was just cleaning, that we wouldn’t even have to wear a protective suit. But what they said was absolutely different from what I had to do, “he said.

Shen needed help eating through a tube and had another tube in his throat that needed to be disinfected daily.

“Before, if there was a problem, they always called me. This time, I didn’t even get a voicemail, and she died suddenly.” The center is asking families to sign a form to cremate the dead, but Shen’s relative says they will refuse until they have a clear answer.

The hospital sent a letter of apology to some of the families on Wednesday. The AP has been able to see a copy.

“The emergency of the outbreak, and that many of the elderly were not vaccinated, caused those with serious previous illnesses or fragile health to die,” the text states.

As government investigators have begun exploring ways to end the zero-tolerance policy for the virus, the government continues to punish officials in places with major outbreaks.

“The space for debate has been eliminated,” said Yanzhong Huang, a public health expert at the US Council on Foreign Relations. “The message is loud and clear: zero COVID, no exceptions.”

Wu reported from Taipei. Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing and researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.