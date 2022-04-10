Health

Shanghai in anti-Covid lockdown, anger and protests among the population over the difficulties in obtaining food: the images

The anti Covid lockdown imposed from March 28 to Shanghai it is producing tension and anger among citizens, grappling with serious problems in procuring food, obtaining meat, rice and other essential groceries, amid complaints of empty online supermarkets and delivery difficulties due to huge demands. The protests have been going on for several days, According to the latest data, in the city, that matters 25 million inhabitantsabout 23 thousand cases have been registered

