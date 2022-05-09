Shanghai intensifies confinement while Xi Jinping insists on zero covid

John Paul Elverdin

Hong Kong (CNN) Shanghai is further tightening its strict isolation measures after top Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed to “seamlessly” double down on the controversial zero-Covid policy, which has left millions of people confined to their homes with no end in sight.

Over the weekend, videos circulated on Chinese social media showing Shanghi residents arguing or fighting with workers and policemen dressed in hazard protection suits as they were forcibly taken away for quarantine. Many of those images have been removed by censors after drawing public ire.

The protests come as authorities appear to have withdrawn efforts to ease restrictions in some parts of the city, despite a drop in new infections, as local officials come under pressure to curb community transmission of the virus. .

Under the new hardline policies, even residents with negative covid-19 tests can be quarantined by the central government. According to social media posts and local government advisories circulating online, entire blocks of flats have been deemed a health risk in various parts of the city, with all occupants forced to leave their homes. and to enter quarantine for a positive case.

A viral video shows residents arguing with police officers who showed up at their doors in hazmat suits to quarantine them after another person on their floor tested positive.

“From now on, people who live on the same floor (as the covid cases) must be transported (to quarantine),” a police officer says in the video.

“It’s not like you can do whatever you want…unless you’re in America. This is China,” says another police officer sternly, waving a bottle of sanitizer in his hand. “Stop asking me why. There is no why. We have to obey our country’s rules and epidemic control policies.”

CNN cannot independently confirm that any such policy has been issued and has contacted the Shanghai municipal government for clarification. CNN has not been able to identify the people who recorded the video and does not know if they were subsequently quarantined.

According to online notices, some neighborhoods have imposed so-called “quiet periods” lasting two to three days, during which residents cannot leave their homes. These residents have also been temporarily banned from ordering groceries and necessities online, raising fears of food shortages again.

The escalation comes after the personal intervention of Xi, who on Thursday, May 5, issued what many interpreted as a threat to opponents of the “zero covid” policy, making it clear that he would not tolerate “acts that distort, put in doubt or deny our country’s epidemic prevention policies.”

Xi also required officials to demonstrate a “deep, complete and comprehensive understanding” of the policy and warned them against “inadequate awareness, inadequate preparation and insufficient work” in implementing it.

Hours after Xi’s speech, the Shanghai Communist Party municipal committee met that Thursday night to study his instructions. And at a news conference on Sunday, the Shanghai municipal health commission said the city was at a “critical time” in bringing the outbreak under control.

“It’s like sailing against the current in a boat; we must move forward or be pushed downstream. We must not relax or slack off,” said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission.

Zhao also vowed to “resolutely implement the requirement of ‘welcome all who must be welcomed’ and ‘quarantine all who must be quarantined’ to stop the community spread of the epidemic as soon as possible.”

The tightening of quarantine requirements has driven many residents in the financial hub to despair, millions of them subjected to more than six weeks of harsh lockdown.

Tong Zhiwei, a law professor at East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai, denounced such measures as unconstitutional in an essay widely shared on social media.

“Any action that forcibly sends residents into a centralized quarantine is illegal and must cease immediately,” Tong wrote.

“The state of emergency is a legal status, and it can only exist after a legitimate organization declares it in accordance with the constitution; it absolutely cannot be randomly decided or recklessly declared by any institution or official,” Tong wrote.

At the same time, Liu Dali, a Shanghai-based financial lawyer who works at a major Chinese law firm, wrote a public letter demanding that the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress—the city’s legislative assembly—take action to protect the rights of citizens against epidemic measures such as forced quarantine.

Screenshots of both letters have since been removed from the internet after drawing attention. On the Chinese social network Weibo, Tong’s verified account has been banned from posting since Monday. A hashtag with his name has also been censored.

In thinly veiled sarcasm, some netizens shared a 2015 article in the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, quoting Xi months after he took the Party’s helm in 2012: “No organization or individual has the privilege of being above the Constitution and the law. Any act that violates the constitution and the law must be investigated and held accountable.”

When the post started making the rounds, users were soon greeted with a flashy message that read “content has been removed by the author”.

