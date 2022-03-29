Shanghai quarantine puts Chinese strategy to the test | World

BEIJING (AP) — A two-stage lockdown of Shanghai’s 26 million people is testing the limits of China’s steadfast “zero COVID” strategy and rattling markets beyond the country’s borders.

China’s largest city kept its second day of confinement on Tuesday. The first phase included the Pudong financial district and adjoining areas on the east side of the Huangpu River, which divides the financial, manufacturing and commercial core.

Measures confining Pudong residents to their homes, closing non-essential businesses and imposing mass testing were lifted on Friday. Then it would be the vast area of ​​Puxi, on the other side of the river, that would be quarantined.

Public transport was suspended and bridges and tunnels connecting the two sides of the city were closed, leaving city streets unusually quiet, including in Puxi’s riverside Bund neighborhood dotted with century-old buildings.

Zhang Meisha, a 39-year-old freelancer who was running in the morning on the Bund, said she was trying to get as much sunlight as she could before the lockdown was extended to Puxi.

“I hope the Shanghai spring can wait for us,” Zhang said.

The lockdown has compounded anxiety in financial markets over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation by raising interest rates and other economic challenges.

Although market reactions such as a 7% drop in oil prices in London on Monday do not reflect “the true reality of the situation”, said Rabobank’s Michael Every, investors were already worried about China and the global economy.

“We have a whole mountain of problems to worry about, and this is just one slope among many,” Every said. “If that’s it, a COVID lockdown, it’s not hard to look at recent history and see how it evolves. But this is intertwined with many other issues.”

The new uptick in cases in Shanghai is largely attributed to the new BA.2 subvariant of omicron. The city had suffered relatively little from the new coronavirus, first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Shanghai registered 4,477 new cases on Monday, all but 95 asymptomatic. Despite the increase in national figures, deaths from COVID-19 have remained low, with two more on March 20 for a total of 4,638 deaths.

Associated Press researcher Chen Si in Shanghai and business journalist Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.