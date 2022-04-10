Shanghai: Recovered COVID patients can go home

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai discharged more than 11,000 people who have recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, as authorities stressed the need to let people return home despite a lockdown imposed in Shanghai’s largest city. China.

“We hope that neither their families nor their communities will care about them or discriminate against them,” said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

The city of 26 million people reported 1,006 confirmed infections and almost 24,000 asymptomatic cases in the last 24 hours.

Shanghai has been in mandatory lockdown since March 28, and after a round of tests, authorities announced on Saturday that the measures will be lifted in areas where no cases have emerged in the previous 14 days.

The United States on Saturday issued a warning to its citizens against traveling to China due to “arbitrary measures” particularly in Hong Kong, in Jilin province and in Shanghai. There is a risk that parents will be separated from their children, the US government said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China “is extremely dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the baseless accusation by the United States against China’s response to the epidemic.”

“It should be noted that China’s anti-virus policies are science-based and effective, and we are fully confident that Shanghai and other places in China will ride out this wave of the pandemic,” Zhao added.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities said they have secured daily supplies for residents shopping online, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper, following complaints about deliveries of food and other basic necessities as the third week of lockdown begins.

Residents have turned to group grocery shopping because they are not allowed to leave their buildings. On social media such as Weibo, it was reported that some residents have not been able to receive their food orders, while others posted that they are running out of food or are out of stock on shopping pages.

According to the Global Times, platforms like JD.com and Alibaba’s Ele.me delivery apps are working with authorities to ensure everyone has access to vegetables, fruits and other goods.

Separately, Erjiefang, an area in the capital Beijing, was classified as high-risk on Saturday after eight local COVID-19 infections were reported in the past two weeks.

In Guangzhou, primary and secondary schools will take virtual classes from Monday after the metropolis of 18 million people northwest of Hong Kong recorded 23 local infections since Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

China is facing one of its worst local outbreaks since the pandemic began and is still closed to international travel.