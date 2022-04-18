Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of confinement

The Chinese megacity of Shanghai recorded its first deaths from covid-19 since the start of its prolonged confinement, three elderly people with health problems, the local government announced on Monday.

“All three people deteriorated after admission to hospital and died after efforts to revive them proved ineffective,” the council said on social media.

The dead are two women aged 89 and 91 and a 91-year-old man, according to the local government, which indicated that they all had health problems such as coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Shanghai, China’s largest city with 25 million people, has been in lockdown since March with the country’s worst covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The business center reported 22,248 new local cases on Monday, of which 2,417 were symptomatic, according to the municipal health commission.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, had reduced infections to a minimum thanks to its zero-Covid policy with mass testing, travel restrictions and targeted lockdowns.

But the world’s most populous country has recently struggled to contain outbreaks in several cities following the appearance of the contagious Omicron variant.

The last time China reported new Covid deaths was on March 19 when two people died in the northeastern city of Jilin, the first in the country in more than a year.

jcp