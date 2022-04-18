Shanghai reports first deaths from covid after new confinement | Coronavirus | D.W.

The Chinese megacity of Shanghai registered its first deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of its prolonged confinement, three elderly people with health problems, the local government announced on Monday (04.18.2022).

“All three people deteriorated after admission to hospital and died after efforts to revive them proved ineffective,” the council said on social media.

The dead are two women aged 89 and 91 and a 91-year-old man, according to the local government, which indicated that they all had health problems such as coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Shanghai, China’s largest city with 25 million people, has been in lockdown since March with the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

China had recorded its last two deaths from covid last March in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Wave of regrowth by omicron

The most populous country in the world is going through a wave of outbreaks attributed to the omicron variant that is causing record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020.

Thus, the Commission reported 2,742 new positive cases of the coronavirus detected the day before, 2,723 of them due to local contagion and the rest imported.

The provinces with the highest number of community transmission cases were Shanghai (east, 2,417), Jilin (northeast, 166), Zhejiang (southeast, 34), and Heilongjiang (northeast, 30).

Health authorities also reported this Monday the detection of 20,718 asymptomatic cases, 20,639 of them local (the majority in Shanghai), although Beijing does not count them as confirmed cases unless they show symptoms.

jc (efe, afp)