Shanghai reports the first 10 deaths from covid since the beginning of the confinement | Society

People in protective gear walk the streets of Shanghai on Monday. ALEX PLAVEVSKI (EFE)

Shanghai announced seven deaths from covid-19 on Tuesday, in addition to the three reported the previous day, the first recorded since China’s financial capital imposed a total confinement at the end of March. The news of the deaths comes at a time when doubts are growing about the veracity of the official figures – which continue to be minimal compared to those of other countries – and when other cities in the country are applying similar isolations, which are generating a strong social discontent.

The Shanghai authorities have confirmed that the 10 people who have died from covid-19 were over 60 years old (one was 60; the rest, between 74 and 101), were not vaccinated and suffered from other pathologies, such as diabetes and diseases. cardiovascular and coronary According to the latest data published by the city’s Health Commission, only 62% of those over 60 have received two doses of the vaccine and only 38% the booster. According to official figures, the megalopolis of 26 million inhabitants has added more than 400,000 cases since the start of this outbreak (mostly asymptomatic), but only 21 patients are in serious condition.

The Chinese mainland has not recorded deaths associated with covid since March 19, when two people died in Jilin, then the epicenter of the omicron outbreak that currently affects practically the entire Chinese territory. Until that date, the Asian giant had not reported any deaths from the new coronavirus since January 2021. However, during the strict confinements decreed in different cities of the nation, tragic news related to the death of several patients without covid who did not receive treatment in time for not presenting a negative PCR, an essential requirement to be admitted to the hospital.

Despite growing skepticism among the population about whether the uncompromising approach of the authorities is feasible to contain the omicron variant, China remains firm in its decision to apply its zero tolerance policy against covid. This, as recently emphasized by state media, has been personally prepared by President Xi Jinping. On Monday, the newspaper StudyTimes, of the Chinese Communist Party school, published an article by Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, in which he rejected “the erroneous idea of ​​living with the virus.” In his text, the senior Chinese official called for the construction of more quarantine centers and warned that if the country relaxed the measures, risk groups would be exposed to serious danger.

Total closure with a case

Currently, some 20 cities – large and small – are totally closed or have implemented major mobility restrictions, according to the magazine Caixin. Xian, with 13 million inhabitants, will be confined for four days after fifty cases have been identified. The city, known for its terracotta warriors, ended in January what until then had been the largest isolation decreed in China since that of Wuhan and Hubei province in January 2020. Wuhu, in Anhui, of 2.4 million, suddenly announced the total closure on Sunday, after detecting a positive in a school.

Besides Shanghai, other cities causing disruptions to the global supply chain include Tangshan, a metallurgical hub of 7 million residents, and Kunshan, home to several major chip and semiconductor factories. Authorities in the northeastern province of Jilin, home to 24 million people, have announced that community transmission is under control and have begun to gradually lift bans. Changchun, the capital of that region and where several Volkswagen production plants are located, has reopened after more than a month completely sealed.

Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist at the China Center for Infectious Disease Control and Prevention, wrote on his Weibo account on Monday that many Chinese had lost confidence in the zero-covid strategy, which “does not mean advocating because there are no infections. , but to quickly stop any regrowth ”. “Many believe that the zero dynamic policy will affect the economy, but in reality it is the only way to guarantee large-scale development,” he added in his message. The second world economic power announced on Monday that it grew 4.9% in the first quarter of 2022, a figure higher than expected. Analysts believe that the effects of this wave and the war in Ukraine, however, will be felt in the coming months.