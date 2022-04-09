Shanghai residents rebel against COVID-19 lockdown: videos show looting for food after 22 days of lockdown

Citizens rebelled against the measures and attacked stores in search of food

Looting and protests have broken out in Shanghai as the Chinese communist regime’s draconian restrictions to eradicate coronavirus cases have left residents without food and basic hygiene items, while cases continue to rise.

It is that the largest city and financial center of China has 22 days closeddespite warnings from public health officials around the world that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so infectious that it cannot be eliminated by lockdowns.

Shanghai residents looted emergency food supply points last night

The people of Shanghai they can only leave their houses once a day to collect food and infected Chinese children have been separated from their parents in a desperate attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 26 million people under lockdown are desperate for food shortages due to a lack of couriers to carry out deliveries and uncertainty is growing about when the lockdowns might end. In this context of despair, residents looted emergency food supply pointsaccording to videos shared on the Chinese site Weibo, which were quickly censored by the Chinese regime within minutes of being broadcast.

Footage shows crowds raiding stores for undelivered food parcels.

Shanghai has been in the world’s toughest lockdown for more than three weeks since the start of the pandemic.

American attorney Jared T. Nelson, who lives in the city, tweeted that only two people from each apartment building are allowed out each day to pick up food packages. Volunteers are required to wear full protective white suits and have two hours to complete the job.

Lack of food and medicine

Other videos posted by residents of the area show crowds trying to break through barriers put up by authorities to prevent citizens from leaving their homes.

The correspondent of Australian Financial Review in North Asia, Michael Smith, reported that the situation in Shanghai is terrifying. “Millions of people are struggling to feed themselves, the elderly cannot access medicine, there are videos of riots circulating on social media. Many households depend on inadequate food deliveries from the government,” she detailed.

Shanghai has been in the world’s toughest lockdown for more than three weeks since the start of the pandemic.

China’s zero-virus strategy is under extreme pressure as the virus spreads across the country, with another outbreak in the northeast. Until March, China had managed to keep the number of daily cases in double or triple digits, with harsh localized lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. But last week, the number of daily infections reached rates not seen since mid-February 2020.

Children with COVID-19 are separated from their parents in China



The Chinese draconian measures bring serious consequences for the confined. Residents of closed areas have complained of a lack of food and that access to hospitals is difficult. In addition, with the borders practically closed and with plane tickets reaching exorbitant prices, many families have not seen each other for more than two years.

Although China was the only one of the large economies that grew in 2020, some sectors such as transport, tourism or hotels and restaurants have not yet returned to the level they had before the crisis. At the local level, the lockdown measures led to factory closures and disrupted supply chains.

The few voices that dare to criticize this policy of the regime are accused of collusion with foreign countries.

Last July, the prestigious virologist Zhang Wenhong suggested that you have to “learn to live with the virus” and right after that he was the subject of an investigation by his own university. And at the end of last December the video of the “parade of humiliation” to four people suspected of violating a rule against COVID.

Humiliation parade in China

In the images, police officers are observed forcing four people wearing masks and protective suits to parade through the streets of the city of Jingxi, in southern China, from which their photographs and names were hung. Each suspect is held down by two police officers wearing shields, masks and protective suits, surrounded by a circle of riot police officers, some of them armed.

The four were accused of transporting illegal migrants despite the fact that China’s borders are practically closed due to the pandemic.

The United States warned this Saturday about the “arbitrary” anticovid measures in China and reported that it will let part of its staff leave the consulate in Shanghai in the face of the outbreak that has the city under confinement.

The State Department is allowing non-essential staff to depart from its consulate in Shanghai “due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and the impact of restrictions,” an embassy spokesman said in a statement. The statement warns its citizens to reconsider traveling to China “due to the application of arbitrary local laws and restrictions related to covid-19”, adding that the embassy in Beijing expressed concern about the measures to the Chinese government.

KEEP READING:

The video that shows how the Chinese regime separates children with coronavirus from their parents in Shanghai

COVID outbreak and confinement in Shanghai: after another record of cases, uncertainty grows over the arrival of food

The Chinese regime maintains confinement in Shanghai, but cases and discontent grow