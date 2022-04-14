Shanghai returns to quarantine and restrictions as it fights the resurgence of COVID-19

Shanghai continues to fight the worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the city recorded more than 26,000 new cases, although only 1,189 were in people with symptoms. Ongoing massive testing reveals a multitude of asymptomatic cases among the population.

China, which applies a severe policy of “zero tolerance” towards the new coronavirus, is going through a wave of outbreaks attributed to the omicron variant that is causing record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020.

The 26 million inhabitants of China’s richest city have been under quarantine and restrictions for almost three weeks. The health staff is exhausted.

“We are all exhausted, but we encourage each other, and we are convinced that the epidemic will eventually subside”said Dai Ren, an emergency doctor at the Songjiang District Emergency Medical Center.

Restrictions in this city officially started last 28th Marchalthough by then there were already residential buildings that had been completely isolated from the outside for weeks.

The population is also fed up with the pandemic. Many denounce the food shortage either they fear being interned in isolation centerswhere hygiene is conspicuous by its absence.

The authorities are trying at all costs to prevent the outbreak from affecting many people over 60 years of age who have not received the third dose of the vaccine.