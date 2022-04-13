Health
Shanghai to begin easing lockdown after new tests
BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai, China’s largest city, will soon begin easing its lockdown in communities that don’t test positive within 14 days after another round of coronavirus tests, officials said Saturday.
The new tests were announced after around 23,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, most of them asymptomatic. Large areas of the metropolis have been confined since March 28, and some of its 26 million inhabitants have complained of shortages of food and basic products.