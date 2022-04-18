Shanghai to begin easing lockdown after new tests

Shanghai, China’s largest city, will soon begin easing its lockdown in communities that do not test positive within 14 days after another round of coronavirus tests, officials said on Saturday.

The new tests were announced after around 23,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, most of them asymptomatic. Large areas of the metropolis have been confined since March 28, and some of its 26 million inhabitants have complained of shortages of food and basic products.

Separately, Guangzhou authorities announced that the city, located northwest of Hong Kong, will also carry out massive diagnostic tests on its 18 million residents, according to state television CCTV. Authorities reported two new cases on Friday.

Under the new measures, Shanghai will be divided into zones classified as “cautionary”, “controlled” or “confined”, depending on the results of the latest screening, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming explained at a press conference.

Residents in areas considered “cautionary”, where there have been no infections in the last two weeks, will be able to move around the district, although gatherings will remain restricted. Meanwhile, in the “controlled” areas, movement through the neighborhood, smaller than the districts, will be allowed, and in the “confined” areas, everyone must stay at home.

Zong became emotional during his appearance, referring to the efforts of residents and frontline workers. “There is still a big difference with everyone’s expectations. We will do everything possible to improve, ”she pointed out.

The city has built more than 100 makeshift hospitals to care for COVID-19 patients, with more than 160,000 beds.

But strict restrictions on movement have tested residents’ patience. Some have received government food packages with meat and vegetables. Many, however, are struggling to get hold of rice and other staples as online stores are out of stock and delivery services cannot keep up with the demand.

This is one of the worst local coronavirus outbreaks in the country since the start of the pandemic.

China is one of the few nations that maintains a zero tolerance policy towards COVID-19 and takes drastic measures such as lockdowns and mass testing to identify and isolate each case. It remains closed to international travel, although most of the world has implemented formulas to live with the virus.