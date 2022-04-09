Shanghai to carry out mass testing after detecting a new record of COVID 19 cases

The Chinese city of Shanghai registered this saturday more than 23,000 new cases of coronavirus, a record in the city that has its 26 million inhabitants confined as part of the “zero Covid” strategy for which new massive tests are being prepared.

The 23,624 cases reported this Saturday coincide with the start of the eighth round of citywide testing that became the new epicenter of the worst outbreak of the virus in the Asian giant since the outbreak of the pandemic, reported the Europa Press news agency.

According to the results, the city could relax the measures under which its inhabitants now live to move to a three-level classification (confinement, control and precaution), the latter two with greater freedom of movement.

Shanghai is facing a very serious situation as the Omicron variant unleashed a maximum peak of infections detected in a short period of time, although the team of specialists led by epidemiologist Wu Zunyou are confident they can control the outbreak in the next two weeks, according to the local newspaper Global Times.

The United States today described the anticovid measures in China as “arbitrary” and reported that it will allow part of its staff to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to the situation that has the city under confinement.

Till March, China managed to contain cases with targeted lockdownsmass tests and travel restrictions, but the situation in Shanghai puts to the test the strict “zero Covid” policy that Beijing defends.

The city, economic capital of the country, is under a phased confinement, which generated complaints of lack of food and viral videos of its inhabitants questioning the authority, according to the AFP news agency.

The State Department in Washington announced this Saturday that it will allow the departure of its consulate in Shanghai of its non-essential personnel “due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases and the impact of restrictions,” a statement said. embassy spokesman.

The text warns its citizens to reconsider traveling to China “due to the application of arbitrary local laws and restrictions related to Covid-19.”

Source: With information from Télam.