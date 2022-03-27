Shanghai to close in two parts for coronavirus tests amid record surge in cases

By Brenda Goh and Winni Zhou

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) – China’s financial heartland Shanghai announced on Sunday it would lock down the city in two stages for COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period, after reporting another record surge in infections. asymptomatic.

Authorities said they would divide Shanghai in two for the maneuver, using the Huangpu River that runs through the city as a guide. Districts east of the river, and some to the west, will be locked down and tested between March 28 and April 1. The remaining areas will be locked down and tested between April 1 and 5.

Public transportation, including ride-sharing services, will be suspended when areas are inactive, the city authority said on its official WeChat account, adding that no unauthorized vehicles will be allowed on the roads.

The municipality also said that all businesses and factories will suspend manufacturing or work remotely during the lockdown, except those involved in supplying public services or supplying food.

“The public is asked to support, understand and cooperate with the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, and participate in nucleic acid testing in an orderly manner,” the local government added.

Shanghai has battled a new wave of COVID-19 cases for nearly a month and on Saturday reported its highest daily number of infections since the initial outbreak in China receded.

The city recorded 2,631 new asymptomatic cases, accounting for almost 60% of China’s total new asymptomatic cases that day, plus 47 new infections with symptoms.

While the number of cases in Shanghai remains modest by world standards, the city of 26 million people has become a testing ground for China’s “zero-COVID” strategy as it seeks to control the omicron variant. highly infectious.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Huiling Zhou, Brenda Goh, and Winni Zhou. Editing in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)