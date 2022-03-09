Shannon de Lima demonstrates from the sea why she is the favorite of Instagram

Shannon from Lima She is one of the most beautiful women and she does not stop breaking hearts wherever she goes. The almost two and a half million followers that she accumulates on Instagram follow each of her steps and are attentive to her movements, but also to those of her partners or her ex.

About that, Mark Anthony He is close to completing his 30-year artistic career. That is why the salsero announced the premiere of his new album “Pa’lla voy”, a production alongside Sergio George. This record represents the vision of an artist at the peak of his career. The idea was born in Miami, where the singer has his company: Magnus Music.

It’s been right there Shannon in recent days, where he took some pictures that caught the attention of all his followers. “Coincidences that life gives you. Happy Monday” published the Venezuelan and posted photos from a yacht wearing a fuchsia two-piece swimsuit, a white shirt and black pants.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

In addition, the influencer accompanied her look with a pink piluso and sunglasses. The publication exceeded 11 thousand likes. Coincidentally, the ‘like’ of Mark Anthonywith whom he apparently still has a good relationship.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

What caught the attention of fans of Shannon from Lima was that they did not see the heart that indicates “I like” the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer, with whom he has been romantically related in recent times.