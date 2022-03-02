Shannon de Lima demonstrates how to wear a trikini this season

Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima is 33 years old and has a son named Daniel Alejandro Sosa De Lima. However, neither her age nor her creature prevent her from keeping fit and being able to work with her body, either as a model or promoting some products and/or services on social networks.

The influencer does not usually talk much about her private life. The last couple that she met, before Marc Anthony of course, was the Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez. However, he has recently clarified in an interview that he is not in a relationship. “I’m lonely” was the simple answer she gave.

Despite this, some Mexican media have begun to associate Shannon with nothing more and nothing less than the former boyfriend of the Madrid actress Ester Expósito: Alejandro Speitzer. The young Mexican actor starred in one of the most watched Netflix series: Dark Desire. He has neither confirmed worse nor denied the news.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

A few hours ago, Shannon She shared a photo session where she is seen wearing an impeccable red trikini that highlighted her figure. In addition, the model posed at different angles on the wet sand of a Caribbean beach. “Think less, feel more” was the epigraph used by James’s ex.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

The publication quickly exceeded 18 thousand likes and 86 comments. “Excellent beauty, excellent photography, wonderful presentation, congratulations, blessings” and “You are the best Latina and your photographer is a kingpin! She knows about psychology… ”were just some of the messages she received Shannon.