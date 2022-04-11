Shannon de Lima, ex of James, dating actor Alejandro Speitzer?

Shannon de Lima, the ex-partner of James Rodríguez, would have a courtship with the actor Alejandro Speitzer, according to the gossip program windowing.

In a video published by the program, you can see how the actor caresses the model’s back. However, neither of them has spoken on the subject, although on their social networks it is seen how they mutually comment on each other’s publications with hearts.

In addition, in the video the actor says: “I have never told anything personal, I am not going to tell you like that.”

Likewise, in several stories published on their profiles, the same dessert that they would be sharing together is seen.

It should be noted that the Venezuelan model is 33 years old and ended the relationship she had with the Colombian soccer player in 2021, while the actor from dark desire Y The club He is 27 years old and is the ex-boyfriend of actress Ester Expósito, with whom he ended the relationship in mid-2021.

Is James single?

For several months, a rumor almost as big as the talent of the protagonists has been weaving. It is about the alleged love relationship between James Rodríguez and Karol Gwho have been seen very close together during this 2022.

The rumors were consolidated when both were seen in Medellín, in addition to the photo that the Al-Rayyan flyer uploaded with the urban singer. And as if that were not enough, the international of the Colombian National Team decided to make a change of look that lasted a few weeks, which was to change the color of her hair to a blue very similar to that of the artist from Antioquia. Until then, everything was her assumptions.

But at the beginning of February, the Rechismes portal published a chat in which a follower of that account assured that her husband was the direct source to confirm the alleged relationship: “My husband is a friend of a member of the Colombian National Team, who is very James’s friend. And he told her yes, that they have been together for months, ”says the message.

“When he painted his hair blue, they were already walking. That they have traveled together, that they were in Medellín together and they lock themselves up for days, ”she added.

Furthermore, for the same days, the I know everything Colombia published a photograph in which the two are seen posing in what appears to be a gathering of friends. The media assured that this could be the photo that would confirm the sentimental relationship.

And although the followers of both have been very happy with that version, the truth was later revealed by the footballer. In the middle of one of his usual Twitch broadcasts, the 30-year-old midfielder declared that he is single. “No no no (…). I’m single now guys. I already told them: ‘Don’t believe everything they tell you,’” James said.

And to leave no doubts flying, he said: “I’m single, I’m not in any relationship with anyone, I’m alone now.” Also, in case they did not understand the message, he jokingly said that he is “receiving resumes” and even told his followers to help him find a partner. “Resume on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook,” he said with a laugh.

“Let it be clear that I am single, I am not with anyone. The gossip that says out there that I’m with someone, that’s not it, “he concluded.

It must be remembered that since 2017 James has not confirmed a stable relationship after the separation from Daniela Ospina, with whom he has been since 2008.