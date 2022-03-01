Shannon de Lima fell in love with everyone with an incredible photo shoot, from a yacht

Shannon de Lima would be hanging out with someone new from show business. She has been in a relationship with Marc Anthony for a long time, and then she became acquainted with the romance with the Colombian player James Rodríguez. Currently the footballer has revealed in an interview that he “is alone”.

James’s previous partner, with whom he had his daughter Salomé, is in a relationship with the Venezuelan artist Gabriel Coronel. According to some media, Shannon I would be in a relationship with the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer. The young man was previously with the Spanish actress Ester Expósito. Later, he was recognized for the Netflix series ‘Dark Desire’ that he starred in.

Shannon and her son. Source: Instagram @shadelima

For now, Shannon He has not made any statements and has not affirmed their relationship, but he has not denied it either. In her last post, she only published a black and white photo with her son: Daniel Alejandro Sosa De Lima. “Mine” was the epigraph she used. “There is no more love in an image” and “How divine your son is, just like his beautiful mother ….” were some of the comments she received.

Shannon and her friends. Source: Instagram @shadelima

Beyond her life as a mother, Shannon He does not forget that he is only 33 years old and is in charge of enjoying time with his friends. “Moments…” was the caption she used for a photo shoot with her peers on a yacht. The Venezuelan model wore a fuchsia swimsuit and sunglasses.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

This Instagram post exceeded 44 thousand likes and 140 comments on the influencer’s profile. Her fans only left her messages of compliments. Among them: “That beach was lit up with that beautiful beautiful princess, beautiful my beautiful love” and “You are too beautiful”.