Shannon de Lima fell in love with everyone with an incredible photo shoot, from a yacht

James 7 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

Shannon de Lima would be hanging out with someone new from show business. She has been in a relationship with Marc Anthony for a long time, and then she became acquainted with the romance with the Colombian player James Rodríguez. Currently the footballer has revealed in an interview that he “is alone”.

James’s previous partner, with whom he had his daughter Salomé, is in a relationship with the Venezuelan artist Gabriel Coronel. According to some media, Shannon I would be in a relationship with the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer. The young man was previously with the Spanish actress Ester Expósito. Later, he was recognized for the Netflix series ‘Dark Desire’ that he starred in.

