Shannon De Lima has a new “breast”, confirm relatives | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Reluctant to reveal his love affairs when half of humanity already knows, Shannon DeLima He again appeals to his excessive discretion so as not to let go of the new company with which he has been seen in recent hours and which, according to what is said on social networks, is the person who took over the position that, in his sentimental life, he had a vacancy, after culminating his romance with the soccer player James Rodríguez.

Indeed, the Venezuelan model could be dating the Mexican model and actor Alexander Speitzerwho became known through the small screen for his participation in the series “Vaselin”, “Dark Desire”, “La Reina del Sur”, “La rosa de Guadalupe”, “Señora”, among other productions that have allowed him to make a name for himself among the new generation of artists from his native country.

The 27-year-old heartthrob was the boyfriend of actress Minne West, with whom he shared a camera in “Vaseline.” The relationship lasted six years and although the word marriage was allowed to sound between them, they surprisingly decided to end it. He also had a fleeting romance with the Spanish Ester Exposito.

It was through social networks that the rumor of a romance between the Creole and the Aztec artist spread like wildfire, after Speitzer shared in his Instagram stories the photo of the hands of a lady with whom he tasted a dessert. in a busy Hollywood restaurant. And coincidentally De Lima spread the same image on his account and immediately the alarms went off.

“It will not be long before it is known that Alejandro Speizer is Shannon’s new conquest because they have been seen together several times and their attitudes give them away. They look very loving and there is no doubt that there is something between them. If the two are free, what is the problem in admitting that they are boyfriends? love history include the names of Manuel Coco Sosa, Marc Anthony, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and James Rodríguez.