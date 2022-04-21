Shannon de Lima, loves: from Marc Anthony and Canelo Álvavez to Alejandro Speitzer | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Shannon from Lima is a model of Venezuelan origin, who in addition to shining on the catwalks and standing out for her unparalleled beauty, is also known for being a successful businesswoman. The 33-year-old is famous internationally for having a love story that includes several celebrities, from Marc Anthony and Canelo Álvavez to Alejandro Speitzer.

De Lima is one of the most beautiful and desired women, proof of this is that many leading men have wanted to conquer her heart. Although she was already recognized, the Venezuelan model achieved more fame when she married singer Marc Anthony and later separated from him.

After this, the model has had romances with other well-known characters such as the boxer ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the soccer player James Rodríguez and has recently been related to the actor Alejandro Speitzer. In that sense, we tell you who Shannon de Lima’s partners have been.

Shannon de Lima enjoys great popularity on social networks, especially on Instagram, where she has more than 2.4 million followers (Photo: Shannon de Lima)

THE ROMANCES OF SHANNON DE LIMA

Manuel “Coko” Sosa

Shannon de Lima started an affair with Manuel “Coko” Sosa when she was just 19 years old. At that age, the Venezuelan model became the mother of Daniel Alejandro after her brief romance with the actor that ended in 2008.

Shannon de Lima started an affair with Manuel “Coko” Sosa when she was just 19 years old (Photo: Instagram)

rommy gianny

Rommy Gianny, the captain of the Monaco polo team, and Shannon de Lima were also related in 2013. At that time, the influencer showed her new relationship with the athlete while walking through paradisiacal beaches and Paris. However, it was only a brief romance.

Mark Anthony

It was in 2012 when Shannon de Lima and Marc Anthony were related, sparking rumors of a romance. In October 2014, the singer released his video “Flor vida” that he filmed next to his new love.

In November 2014, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony in the Dominican Republic. However, this ended three years later after a millionaire divorce.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima separated in February 2017 (Photo: Getty Images)

Saul “El Canelo” Alvarez

Rumors of a romance between Shannon and boxer Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez emerged in June 2017. After confirming their idyll, the couple did not hesitate to show off, especially before each fight. Just two months later, it became known that they had ended.

On the break, Shannon hinted that things between them did not work out: “Sometimes you don’t know people and it doesn’t work.” Currently, the Mexican boxer is married to the model Fernanda Gómez.

Rumors of a romance between Shannon and boxer Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez emerged in June 2017 (Photo: El Canelo/Instagram)

James Rodriguez

In 2018 it was reported that the soccer player James Rodríguez and the Venezuelan model began to interact on social networks, which sparked rumors of a romance, which was confirmed months later. However, the posts that show them together on Instagram have been deleted, which would mean that their courtship may have come to an end.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez together in the final of the Copa Libertadores that was played in Spain. (Photo: Instagram / Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez)

Alexander Speitzer

It was in February of this 2022 when rumors began to emerge of a possible romance between the protagonist of “Dark Desire” and Marc Anthony’s ex-wife, after they were caught in a shopping center.

They were looking at a point when suddenly Shannon de Lima touches the young man’s butt, who is six years younger than her. When he turns around she realizes they were recording and they decide to walk arm in arm.

They were also together at the “Tecate Pa’l Norte” music festival held in Nuevo León. While some fans of the actor came to take photos, she did not hesitate to dance and sing at the concert. Alejandro Speitzer and Shannon de Lima have not spoken about it, but everything indicates that they would be living a romance.

The protagonist of “Dark Desire” and Shannon de Lima would have started a romance some time ago. They haven’t confirmed it yet (Photo: Instagram by Alejandro Speitzer / AFP)

HOW MUCH DID IT COST MARC ANTHONY TO DIVORCE SHANNON DE LIMA?

Singer Marc Anthony divorced model Shannon De Lima in 2017, but all this cost the salsa artist a significant sum of money.

In this regard, El Heraldo also points out that to get a divorce, the singer had to pay a sum of 3 million dollars of child support for three years to the model.

But that was not all, because Shannon De Lima also kept two of the luxury apartments that they acquired and that would amount to the sum of 1.5 million dollars. MORE DETAILS HERE