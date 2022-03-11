Shannon de Lima rocked the net in a tight swimsuit

Shannon from Lima It is one of the most requested models by prestigious brands, but not only in Venezuela but at an international level. Currently it already exceeds two and a half million followers on Instagram, which makes her profile listed and an ambassador for some firms, rather than an influencer.

As for the sentimental Shannon She has been linked to Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer. In social networks, a video went viral where the protagonist of “Dark Desire” is seen walking with a girl by the hand. All hypotheses point to her being the native of Venezuela.

On the other hand, her ex-husband Mark Anthony He has also been linked in recent days with a new woman. It is nothing more and nothing less than Nadia Ferreira who participated as Miss Paraguay, and she was the first runner-up in Miss Universe. At first she was seen together at events holding hands, and now a video has come to light in which they are seen kissing.

Without caring too much about his ex-partner, a few hours ago Shannon shared an image with the slogan “#TBT”, the classic acronym used by celebrities on Thursdays to upload photos from the past. On this occasion, the model wore a two-piece swimsuit: the top moss green and the bottom cream.

Shannon de Lima showed off her figure. Source: Instagram @shadelima

To accompany the beach look, she wore a white openwork kimono and a hat with a black bow. The publication of Shannon It exceeded 19 thousand likes, among which Pamela Díaz was found, and 100 comments. “What a beauty of a woman”, “Beautiful mamasita” and “Beautiful my love” were some of the compliments she received.