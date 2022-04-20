Shannon de Lima shows it off and gets James’ pulse racing in her Mercedes Benz

Shannon de Lima shows her spectacular figure, showing off photos from the extraordinary Mercedes Benz making a special approach that accelerated the pulse of her followers and probably the heart of James Rodríguez. We show you every detail…

April 19, 2022 8:57 p.m.

Shannon from Lima She continues to impress on her social networks, because in addition to modeling different styles in swimsuits, she also exudes elegance with clothing belonging to prestigious brands that They make her look like a goddess.

The beautiful model shares her beauty secrets with her followers and how she keeps her figure intact in a simple way, becoming a fashion influencer and reference to look fantastic.

From the sentimental level, a long time ago he had a love relationship with the footballer James Rodriguez, idyll that seems to have come to an end, but close sources assure that the Colombian player does not lose sight of her and less before the impressive images that stand out in his instagram account.

On several occasions, Shannon from Lima has highlighted its impressive anatomy, especially from his luxurious van in which he takes countless selfies with different poses, falling in love and stealing the breath away from his admirers.

It is worth mentioning that the Venezuelan, usually enjoy amazing rides, trips and recreation driving your favorite vehiclea moment that he takes advantage of to delight his fans with different images at the wheel.

Such his fascination, who did not miss the opportunity to publish photos posing inside her Mercedes Benz AMG G63valued at approximately 200 thousand dollarsfull of comfort, warm seats, advanced technology in a journey from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, 430kW power and an impressive V8 Biturbo engine.

From your personal transportation, quickened the pulse of his followers by showing his most desired attribute, captivating her instagram account with a thousand heart rate sitting in her luxurious Mercedes Benz, which many suppose could also drive her ex crazy James Rodriguez.

Reference model Mercedes Benz AMG G63

Interior of the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

+ Check out the images of Shannon de Lima that probably made James Rodríguez’s pulse quicken:

Shannon de Lima showing her most desired attribute from the rearview mirror

Shannon de Lima showing her most desired attribute from the rearview mirror

+ Here the operation of a Mercedes Benz AMG G63: