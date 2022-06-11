Shannon de Lima turns up the heat with this close-up in a swimsuit

There is no doubt that Shannon from Lima She is one of the most beautiful women in Latin America. It is for this reason that the gallants of the entertainment world fall at her feet. She already happened with her ex-husband Mark Anthony but also with Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez and currently with Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer.

Recently Shannon She was consulted at Miami Fashion Week for her relationship with the salsa singer. “Look, I adore Marc and I wish him the best forever, in fact we are super friends and if he is happy, I will be happy, my family will be happy, I adore him and I wish them the best from my heart”, He expressed before the cameras of “El gordo y la flaca”.

Related news

He added: “I always talk to Mark, we are very good friends, it is like part of my family, I really love him with my heart and I wish him the best. As for the wedding of the Puerto Rican and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, the model joked: “If they invite me I’ll go, sing, dance, do a show.”

Source: Instagram @shadelima

In the last hours, Shannon shared two photographs (one in color and one in black and white) where she is seen lying on a bed and half of her face and a cigarette in her right hand can be seen. In addition, she wore a black swimsuit that drove her fans crazy. “Friday Mood” she captioned it alongside a black heart emoji.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

The model anticipated criticism from her fans and clarified that it was only a production of photos: “I don’t smoke.” The publication exceeded 29,000 likes and 200 comments. “Wow wow Shannon resting with a true queen, and she has it well deserved” and “I love you deliciously pretty my Barbie a precious kiss” were just some of them.