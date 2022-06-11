Entertainment

Shannon de Lima turns up the heat with this close-up in a swimsuit

There is no doubt that Shannon from Lima She is one of the most beautiful women in Latin America. It is for this reason that the gallants of the entertainment world fall at her feet. She already happened with her ex-husband Mark Anthony but also with Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez and currently with Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer.

Recently Shannon She was consulted at Miami Fashion Week for her relationship with the salsa singer. “Look, I adore Marc and I wish him the best forever, in fact we are super friends and if he is happy, I will be happy, my family will be happy, I adore him and I wish them the best from my heart”, He expressed before the cameras of “El gordo y la flaca”.

