Shannon de Lima turns up the heat with this closeup

In February 2017, and almost two years after their marriage, Shannon from Lima He announced that he separated from Marc Anthony, and although he has had some sporadic relationships, none of them were that formal again. One of them was with the Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez, although everything was already in the past.

Currently, the Venezuelan has a relationship with the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer (or so it seems). The thing is Shannon She constantly leaves messages of love with Ester Expósito’s ex-boyfriend. “How cute that prince” she wrote to him, which he replied with emojis of hearts.

Who is also in a consolidated couple is his ex-partner: the salsa singer Mark Anthony. The Puerto Rican-American actor is in a relationship with former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, with whom he is on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The young beauty has shown the details of her break on her social networks.

In the last hours, Shannon shared a photograph with the text “What do you think is coming with @palladiobeauty? #palladiobelleza”, referring to a renowned makeup brand with which the model works. Let’s remember that she is always creating new advertising campaigns for them.

In the image, Shannon he is taking the camera from above and his face is seen in the foreground. In addition, she wears a tight fuchsia body and light blue jeans. The publication exceeded 18,000 likes and 100 comments. La Chechi, wife of singer Juanes, commented: “Pretty.” “I love you look beautiful” was the message of another fan.