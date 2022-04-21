Entertainment

Shannon de Lima turns up the heat with this closeup

James
In February 2017, and almost two years after their marriage, Shannon from Lima He announced that he separated from Marc Anthony, and although he has had some sporadic relationships, none of them were that formal again. One of them was with the Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez, although everything was already in the past.

Currently, the Venezuelan has a relationship with the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer (or so it seems). The thing is Shannon She constantly leaves messages of love with Ester Expósito’s ex-boyfriend. “How cute that prince” she wrote to him, which he replied with emojis of hearts.

