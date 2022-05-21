Shannon de Lima was photographed from the terrace and garnered thousands of compliments

Shannon from Lima He is going through one of his best moments on a personal level. The influencer is in a relationship with the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer. Although at first everything was secret, they no longer seek to hide and both publish photos together.

Without going any further, they were together at the recent Platinum Awards, in Madrid, Spain. There, they posed for the first time in public. this past friday, Shannon published a photo where they are both sitting on a sofa next to the text “My life” and a red heart emoji.

For his part, his ex-partner, the singer Mark Anthony is preparing his fourth wedding with Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Apparently, the salsa singer also managed to rebuild his life and is having an excellent time on a love level. They are not hiding either and showed their commitment on the networks.

In the last hours, Shannon shared a new photo shoot promoting her favorite sportswear brand. “gradient set New favourite!” The model wrote the caption. In stills, she is seen wearing a total Orange ensemble consisting of a jogger, a hoodie, and a completely fluorescent orange top.

This post of Instagram, in which the Venezuelan’s tan was highlighted, exceeded 16,000 likes and 88 comments. “Shanooonnn you have not given me more likes. I could not be the envy of many hahaha. You have me in the abandonment. I’m going to tell your cousin Daniela hehehehe. Kisses okay. Happy weekend” and “How beautiful” were some of them.