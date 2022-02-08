Shannon Loftis leaves World’s Edge and Microsoft after 29 years – Nerd4.life

Shannon Loftis announced his goodbye to Microsoft and to World’s Edge, the studio he headed, then to the series Age of Empireswhich she took care of in her last phase of work, after twenty-nine years spent in the Redmond company.

Shannon Loftis

Loftis: “After 29 years at Microsoft, I have decided to retire to spend more time with my family, my hobbies and, of course, video games. There are no words to express how much it has meant to me to be a part of the Age adventure for the past five years or more. It has been the greatest honor of my development career to be a part of this community: to listen to you, play with you and celebrate with you.“

Loftis has overseen the publication of many Microsoft titles, including those in the Madness series (Motocross Madness, Monster Truck Madness and Midtown Madness), Project Gotham Racing, the Fable series, Viva Pinata, Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts and many others. She graduated from Duke University, she joined Microsoft in 1993 where she was almost immediately taken to the video game division.

In her farewell letter, published on the official website of the Age of Empires franchise, Loftis wanted to thank Phil Spencer, Matt Booty, Aaron Greenberg and the entire Xbox team for the years of collaboration and success.

“I always told myself that I would only leave Microsoft at the peak of its success and so far there has been no higher peak than this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support, the passion, the fun, the dedication, the comments and the joy you have given us.“

He will take his place as head of World’s Edge Michael Mann, the executive producer of Age of Empires IV. Loftis won’t be leaving right away, but she’ll help the new executive transition.

The message was also an opportunity to announce that they are coming big news for the Age of Empires series. Who knows which ones.