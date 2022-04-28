Shapewear, duct tape …. what the Red Carpet dresses hide

More information

ANDbare backs, tight dresses and plunging necklines are easy to admire.

However, they require a lot of work.

To make sure everything stays in place during their galas, the stars cheat a little by using the right underwear, lots of duct tape, and other tricks that we’ll reveal below.

Together with the expert, Yudanur Steck, at Stylight they reveal what is under some of the most iconic dresses and tell us what kind of underwear the celebrities wore to look spectacular even wearing the most complicated outfits.

Scarlett Johansson: the perfect body clad in a spectacular dress

In 2015, actress Scarlett Johansson posed on the red carpet wearing a green Versace dress leaving us speechless as we admired her perfect hourglass figure. Despite the ultra-delicate fabric the dress was made from, we couldn’t see any unflattering creases. How did she get it? Even under the dress of a woman as stunning as Scarlett Johansson, things are not what you imagine. A dress as tight as the one she wore required a full-length girdle so that it would lift the chest and shape the waist and hips thanks to a seamless fabric. Goodbye to creases and small defects!

Hilary Swank: bare back with a dizzying neckline

The dress she wore in 2005 was ‘The Topic’ of conversation for weeks. The reason: the deep neckline on her back made us wonder if the actress was wearing underwear that night. The secret, a microfiber panty sewn to her dress. Also, to make sure he didn’t move from her spot during the long gala, her back was taped to Hilary’s body. Another concern added to the night was the fabric. Being so delicate, she could become semi-transparent when photographers directed their flashes at her. Luckily, the stick-on bras ensured there weren’t any surprises as she enjoyed one of the biggest ceremonies of the year.

Halle Berry: the transparent dress that we all dream of

In 2002, Halle Berry was not only awarded best actress but her dress also made history that night. She is elegant as well as sexy thanks to the super sheer fabric of her dress. But what was the secret behind the amazing cleavage if she couldn’t wear underwear and with one wrong move she could show everything to the cameras? The solution was some silicone patches that stick to the nipples, as well as a very thin thong with transparent threads on both sides. Additionally, a little duct tape under her breasts helped lift them up and ensured that Halle Berry looked great the entire night.

Jennifer Lopez: Cinderella with pronounced neckline

An opening to the navel, tulle all over and an embroidered train. Jennifer Lopez’s dress made the heart of any princess around the world race. But if there’s one thing a princess should never do, it’s show off her breasts. Wearing a bra was not an option with this dress, which is why the neckline was taped into place for her and flesh-colored cups. Likewise, the material of her dress was not very flattering, but the singer had an ace up her sleeve: a reducing girdle to shape her belly, ass and hips.

Lady Gaga: the jumpsuit of a Superwoman

Pants or dress? We had to take a second look at Lady Gaga’s stunning jumpsuit she wore in 2016 to find out. Although the jumpsuit was a great bet for a different look, the dress was something that had to be under control. The cut wasn’t too flattering from the hips down and due to the tight material the jumpsuit was made from, there was a risk of the camel toe making an appearance.

Also, the neckline had to be pretty despite wearing a strapless top. Thank goodness there was a solution to all these problems! Lady Gaga donned a full-length corset to shape her body and, at the same time, lift her chest. A specially designed protector to prevent camel toe took care of everything else.