Shaq’s cash message about Rihanna!

Shaquille O’Neal is a heart to take, and with his fame, his charisma and his money, he could crack more than one. He doesn’t hesitate to aim very high, and he sent a message to Rihanna in her latest podcast. He was under duress, but still.

Ostensibly, Shaquille O’Neal has everything of the ideal son-in-law, and not only because he is an incredibly rich man, very active on the professional level, and always very present for his children and his loved ones. What characterizes the Diesel above all is his radiant personality, his legendary humor, but also his boundless generosity.

With all these obvious qualities, one might think that the most dominant kingpin in history leads a “mundane” family life, with his wife and children… The problem is that if he is an example as as a man, he is not necessarily the best of husbands. He divorced twice after having some infidelity problems, and it is still today one of the biggest regrets of his life.

Shaquille O’Neal wants to marry Rihanna

Like any single person, the Diesel is pushed by his friends to find love, and in his podcast, he had to comply with a childish but always very entertaining exercise. Among three celebrities, he had to choose which one he would like to marry, which one he would like to go on a date with, and finally which one he would be ready to give up. He obviously has a thing for Rihanna…

Host: You have to choose between Rihanna, Halle Berry and Paul Patton to get married, go on a date, and you have to leave the third.

Shaquille O’Neal: Do you really want to do this to me?! I think I’m going to marry Rihanna, I’m going on a date with Halle Berry, and I’m going to leave Paula Patton alone.

Shaquille O’Neal obviously prefers singers to actresses, since he decided to place Rihanna above the two Hollywood stars. Unfortunately for him he has no chance, since the superstar has just announced his engagement in the last clip of his companion A$AP Rocky. It is difficult to do more stylish as requested, the Shaq would have struggled to live up to it.

Shaquille O’Neal is unlucky, the three women mentioned in this little game are taken, so he will have to look for love elsewhere. With his network, he shouldn’t have any trouble meeting people, let’s hope for him that he will find what suits him.