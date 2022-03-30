Shaquille O’Neal and his doctor’s phrase: You could die!

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.29.2022 11:13:25





The legendary former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal He has no problem touching on various topics, always sincere and going straight ahead, given this, the 50-year-old American made a big confession on a personal level during an interview with GQ magazine.

And it is that the Shaq revealed that youOnce he retired from the NBA, he put land in between with the doctors, who throughout his sports career were behind him with care; however, now that decided to put himself back in the hands of a doctor he got a big surprise.

“When you play, you go to the doctor to get checked out and do a physical, right? But I haven’t played in 11 years, so if I wasn’t playing, why would I go to the doctor, right?.

“When I went back to the doctor after so long there were some things I didn’t even know. The doctor told me: ‘Hey man, you have sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can cause hypertension or strokes, you could die.’ I said that?’ And he told me: You could die! So now I have to sleep with a machine”, confessed the four-time champion of the NBA.

take painkillers

Shaquille O’Neal explained accepted that he usually resorts to painkillers, although ruled out being addicted to themalthough when he went to the doctor also got some strong news that made him change his habit.

“Dependent, not addicted. It’s not the same. My kidneys were very weak, so I don’t take any more painkillers.. Some days, when I couldn’t move, I’d take one or two, just to get going. But not anymore. When you get hit with the word death you change a lot of things“explained the former player of the Lakers.

​