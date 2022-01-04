Shaquille O’Neal donated 1000 PS5 and Nintendo Switch to children in difficulty at Christmas – Nerd4.life

Shaquille O’Neal, a retired NBA star, continues to be a behemoth in terms of generosity too, considering he has at Christmas donated 1000 PS5 and 1000 Nintendo Switch to children of families in financial difficulty this Christmas.

It must not have been a simple undertaking, even technically: considering the chronic shortage of stocks on the market, being able to find 1000 PS5 in particular must have been particularly difficult.

Shaquille O’Neal in action with the Lakers

As reported in the interview published by EssentiallySports, it appears that Shaq has contacted some influential knowledge on the market to be able to scrape together such a quantity of consoles to donate at Christmas.

“My dad was a drill sergeant, my mom a hard worker, they had little, but they taught me the value of giving to others,” Shaquille O’Neal explained in the interview. “They taught me the value of helping those in need. I called friends that I have on Nintendo Switch [sic!] and I ordered 1000 Switches and 1000 PS5s, went to Walmart and got some bikes. “

Thus, the NBA star explained that he made special purchases for the past Christmas, then donating these gifts to elementary school children in Georgia and others. After 19 years of success in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal also proves to be a man of great generosity but also of considerable influence, because what is amazing about the story is also the ability to collect 1000 PS5 in a moment of crisis like this, provided that the quantity is accurate, since there are no precise official confirmations on the matter.

As for its link with video games, beyond those specifically related to basketball, we also remember the old Shaq-Fu, an action game released at the time of the 16-bit, which recently received a relaunch with Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn.