Shaquille O’Neal offers to coach the Lakers for $25 million

If there is a job offer to direct to Los Angeles Lakers and you are a coach with recognition in the NBAthe most logical thing is that you apply and do the impossible to get the position of coach, but after the failure in the 2021-22 season, Shaquille O’Neal has been the only one to offer to lead Lebron James and company.

With stars of the caliber of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron himself, the 2021-22 Lakers starred in the biggest failure in the league by being eliminated from any possibility of qualifying for the Play-In and Playoffs with three games remaining in the regular season. Is that why few want to be the new DT?

Partly yes! In addition, the prolixity was conspicuous by her absence when it came to informing him Frank Vogel who stopped being the coach of the Lakers after three seasons and an NBA championship. The former coach of LeBron James and company found out in the middle of a press conference and from a journalist who had the hours counted in the Los Angeles team.

While the mystery of who will be the new coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, A former player who was champion three times with the Californian team such as Shaquille O’Neal offered to be the new coach of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the other players of the yellow and purple franchise.

Attention, LeBron: Shaquille O’Neal offers to be the DT of the Lakers for 25 million

“If the Lakers If they offered me $25 million a year for four years, I would coach the Lakers.” Shaquille O’Neal said on the ‘Big (Big) Podcast with Shaq’ when proposing himself as the new coach of the team led by LeBron James in the NBA.