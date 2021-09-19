Shards of Fear and Will Wheaton’s rejection inspired by … Yoda and Luke Skywalker

The career of an actor can be influenced by many factors, such as the choice to take part in the wrong film or to reject the right one: the latter is the case of Will Wheaton, who over the years has had the opportunity to regret having pulled back in front of the proposal to join the cast of Splinters of Fear.

For the role of Aaron Stampler in the film that launched Edward Norton’s career into orbit, the names of two stars on the launch pad were initially named such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Wheaton: the second, however, was still busy with acting school and admitted that he did not feel ready for such a step.

“It’s like when Yoda tells Luke Skywalker not to go save his friends, but to stay on Dagobah and complete his training by jedi. Luke does not listen to him and this is why he will never become a Jedi master“was the explanation of Wheaton, who later said he was convinced that he had never really taken off in Hollywood precisely because of this refusal.

A story, that of the film with Richard Gere and Edward Norton, which is actually full of major rejections: let’s see how, for example, the no to Matt Damon for Splinters of Fear led to the birth of the script of Will Hunting.