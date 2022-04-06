Share Kendall Jenner tips to deal with anxiety

Kendall Jenner seeks to help those who suffer from anxiety

For some time now, the model Kendall Jenner revealed that she has suffered from this mental disorder since she was a child and it is for this reason that she now seeks to help those who also suffer from it.

Model Kendall Jenner has never refused to talk about her anxietythis time admitting that her levels have peaked in recent months, which is nothing new for her, as she begins to confront them with very useful techniques.

This disorder is something that, to be true, many people suffer from today, which is why it is extremely important to be treated.

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner launches a collection in a truck covered in flowers

Good morning to all! My anxiety has skyrocketed lately. I am at a point in my life where I no longer feel bad about saying it, ”she commented through her Instagram.

This is how I add that she loves having her space and time for herself, because she has also found several ways to start her day with a calmer and more positive attitude.

Part of this tension that he lives in his day to day comes from social networks, where his name and that of his family appear too frequently in the conversations of Internet users.

Kendall Jenner seeks to help those who suffer from anxiety



To curb the stress and uncertainty that comes with this analysis, the models try to take deep breaths, write a journal, sunbathe, and most importantly, disconnect from the outside world as much as possible.

Last May, Kendall Jenner, 26, revealed that she suffered from anxiety since she was a child and that made her sad, so she started helping others like her.

I remember I was very young, I would say 8 or 9 years old, when I started having trouble breathing. I was short of breath and had to tell my mother,” the model explained to Ramani Durvasula.

But that’s not all, since in addition to anxiety, Kendall revealed that she is also a hypochondriac.

I have had times where I have felt like I needed to be rushed into the hospital because I thought my heart was failing. Moments when I couldn’t breathe. Yes, sometimes I think I’m dying”, I point out.

I add that he is aware that fortunately he has an extremely privileged life, because he has many blessings, however, he still has a brain that sometimes is not happy, I do not always connect-