Share why Pokémon Black and White’s Ancestral Castle should return in a future Pokémon Legends game

As many Pokémon fans know, the ancient castle it is a kind of castle ruin, of which only a tower remains to the west of the Desert Zone and an entrance to the dungeons to the east, both connected. To avoid being sucked into the swirling sand inside, sneakers should not be worn. The importance of this area varies from Pokémon Black and White, where it is part of the games’ lore, to Black 2 and White 2, where it is an area of ​​little importance.

There’s no telling what will come after Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, as the next generation is about three years away, but it would be the perfect time for a new Pokemon Legends game. Precisely one of the themes that they have shared from Game Rant for this possible new title could be the return from Unova and the Ancestral Castle.

It’s about the ruins of an ancient city, dating back 2500 years before the game. The ruins show only part of the structure, and a Pokemon Legends game could have a lot of fun bringing this back to life. Not only would it work as a great explorable area to catch Pokemon, but in the center could be the home of the new protagonist, the team and whatnot.

The castle/city was built by the hero twins and their dragons, having been the entire heart of an ancient civilization. Although many players may associate the Ancient Castle as the place where they can catch Volcarona, it has a much deeper story related to the creation of the region and the trio tao.

Its connection to the Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon Black and White comes in the form of several floors that are inaccessible until N has awakened Zekrom or Reshiram. In the Castle of Hallows, there are several important story developments related to Mirto and Ghechis, the Seven Sages, Looker, and much more. Overall, the Relic Castle is a great mystery, perfect for unraveling in a Pokémon Legends game.

The game could really explore the Ancestral Castle and its relationship with the Tao Trio, the original Dragon Pokemon, and much more. It’s an interesting hook for future stories (stories set in the past) and is a main reason Unova would make a great Pokémon Legends game.

