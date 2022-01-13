shared gameplay teaser, that’s when we’ll find out release date and other details – Nerd4.life

After a long period of silence, The Astronauts returns to talk about their first person shooter: Witchfire, also sharing a very brief gameplay teaser and promising news on the release date and other game details soon. You can see the video in the tweet below.

The Witchfire development team writes: “It’s Wednesday, my witch hunters, so here’s a full 4 seconds of Witchfire in glorious Twitter video quality!” Obviously this sentence should be read in an ironic way and implies that what is shown is only a small, insignificant taste. In fact, he goes on to write: “Next week, there will be a big update on Witchfire. We will talk about the release date, the game features and other exciting things. Ask your questions here if you need some answers!”.

The appointment is therefore next week. In the meantime, we remind you that Witchfire is one fast paced first person shooter, in which we will have to fight against hordes of enemies using firearms and magical powers. In today’s teaser we can see, for example, an ice wave that freezes enemies in place.

The Astronauts is the Polish development team of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. The narrative adventure was released in 2014, while Witchfire was first announced in 2017 with a trailer. We hope that the release date is near.