Shareholders sue Netflix for alleged securities fraud

Netflix, which will lose millions of subscribers in the coming months, is experiencing one of the worst quarters in its entire history. After losing more than 40% of its value on the stock market, and announcing a bleeding of subscribers in the short and medium term, a group of shareholders has sued the company alleging that the streaming giant deliberately misled investors on declining subscriber growth. according to Variety (goes ScreenRant), everything will be part of an elaborate plan to get hold of the shareholders’ money.

Netflix projects a devastating loss for the second quarter but these shareholders believe that it is all a fraud

The bad news from Netflix caused a rarely seen financial earthquake. The company has begun to cut back on its advertising departments and divisions such as animation, cutting many projects and movies to a minimum and focusing on big productions like The Gray Man, with Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. As stocks plummet a group of investors believes it was all a ruse to knowingly devalue the company’s stock price and thus harm the small shareholders.







The suit details that Netflix violated securities laws in designing and preparing “materially false and/or misleading statements” and that “did not disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations and prospects”. In other words, bad news was announced but, at no time, was any evidence or real indicators presented in this regard. Although the lawsuit does not specify an exact monetary amount in relation to damages, it has been presented to the corresponding legal authorities and could prosper.

“ The group of investors believes that everything has been a false economic operation

According to this group of shareholders, Netflix’s top executives had used “devices, schemes and artifices” to defraud investors. The letter affirms that the upper echelons of the portal made false statements, omitting the facts about the future prospects of the company. Fiyyaz Pirani, trustee of Imperium Irrevocable Trust, and a shareholder of Netflix, is the main plaintiffl. The entertainment company is working on solutions to attract more investors and subscribers, designing profiles with ads and advocating to fight shared passwords.