shares data with the FBI every 15 minutes

Let’s see together the news that has left everyone speechless and that concerns the most used messaging application in the world.

Let’s start by saying that there are hardly any people who don’t use Whatsapp even many times a day.

Also because we all have a thousand groups with relatives and friends and it is actually the fastest way to talk.

As always the Privacy of all users, however, is always in first place, or at least that’s what was communicated by Meta, that is the new name of Facebook which also manages the super famous messaging application

WhatsApp and FBI what happens?

The American organization Property of the People always strives to verify the transparency of the American state for its citizens, and found a document from the FBI, which reveals the applications that share data with them.

And you will never believe it but you have the first places in this strange ranking there is WhatsApp, the well-known messaging application.

The document that he saw and then communicated to the well-known Rolling Stones magazine is called “Legal Access”.

The document was to remain private to law enforcement and from November 2020 the FBI has the ability to legally access these messages.

It seems to understand then, that the data is not delivered immediately and this creates some dissent with the FBI, thus making the investigation more difficult, but except for one application.

Whatsapp, in fact it seems to be very collaborative in this sense, and shares the data every 15 minutes, and which also discloses the sender and recipient of the message.

But something could change with the introduction of end-to-end encryption started in October 2021, which seems to make everything a little more complicated.

For the moment there are no confirmations or denials to this investigation which was carried out in America and refers to its citizens.

We will see what happens in the next few days and of course we will keep you informed.