shares growing after confirmation that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation – Nerd4.life

The actions of Activision Blizzard were up 1.6%, reaching $ 81.50 in value, after the announcement of Microsoftby the voice of President Brad Smith, that the series Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation even after the expiry of the existing agreements. In this way, the value of the shares has approached further to that of the Redmond house’s offering, which is $ 95 per share.

Markets were then relieved to learn the news, while explaining the importance of Microsoft’s move. For what reason? In January, after the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $ 68.7 billion, stock exchange arbitrage only gave a 60% chance that the deal would go through, given the difference between the price current of the shares and that of the offer and given the possible intervention of the antitrust bodies.

It is true that for many gamers the acquisition is now done, but the truth is that the situation is much more complex than it may seem externally (we are always talking about one of the largest acquisitions in history) and Microsoft has found itself forced to give reassurance on some key points to try to avoid hitches as much as possible. Among these, the opening of his store and the desire to keep the multi-platform Call of Duty franchise, moves that serve to demonstrate that he does not want to create a monopoly and that the purchase of Activision Blizzard will not cause damage to the competition.