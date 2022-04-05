Shares of company linked to Trump’s social network fall

New York – Shares in a company that plans to acquire the new social network of donald trump fell into a tailspin on Monday, amid reports that two of its executives have resigned and a regulatory filing that it will not deliver its financial statements on time.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell more than 10% on a Reuters report, using anonymous sources, that two executives — one of them the chief technology officer — had resigned..

In addition to this, last week the company delivered documents according to which its accountants need more time to review the financial figures and present their annual report.

It’s common for companies to ask for extensions to file their reports, but the news compounded investor concern after the app’s bumpy February debut. TruthSocialwhich was plagued by interruptions and long waits to register.

Shares fell to $56.50, losing more than a third of their value in a month.

Truth Social rose to the top of the apps available in the Apple Store when it went on sale in February. But since then it has fallen precipitously and is no longer even in the top 200.

Digital World has plans to acquire Trump’s new social media company, called Trump Media and Technology Group. Digital World still needs regulators to approve the deal in order to merge with Trump Media and access the more than $1 billion the former president has helped raise to fund the business..

Regulators are investigating Digital World over reports that it broke financial regulations last year.