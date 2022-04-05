Shares of the Italian stock exchange? No thanks, I prefer Nasdaq

It is not worth buying Italian shares. This is the sad reality of our stock market. We have to make public amends: we hoped that with the post Covid the Italian economy would return to pumping up and finally our Ftse All Share index could return to 40,000. As a well-known Italian economic journalist, Fabrizio Galimberti defined it, the Italian economy is like a hornet, it should not be able to fly according to physics and yet it flies. But we were wrong. If we do a relative strength analysis, our stock market is a losing card. This is not an opinion or a bold comment from a columnist and short of ideas. That’s the sad truth. And this even before the energy crisis let alone now with Putin threatening to close the gas pipelines. We are in canvas pants. By relative strength we simply mean a ratio where the numerator has our Ftse All Share and the denominator has a foreign index. Let’s start this dance of macabre with the first chart:

We are at a decrease equal to minus 45 degrees from 2007 to today.

But let’s take a look at how we are positioned towards our European Stoxx 600: it is better to go at night in the sense that the slope of the curve is a little better than that of the world stock index but we are always with a negative slope.

And if we want to cry we can try with the Nasdaq 100 which is instead the cradle of growth:

But I don’t want to rage too much and I’ll stop here. Unfortunately, even if we take into consideration AIM now Euronext Growth Milan there is no shadow of growth. Only if we consider the Star do we have some relative strength with respect to the Ftse All share and perhaps with respect to some foreign index but never as if we take foreign indices. After all, the comparison Ftse MIB 40 and the French CAC 40 is merciless and shows how we are really inferior even to the French cousins. Moral: unfortunately we have to write to stay away from Italy. Looking for a good Italian action is possible and we are doing it but it is like looking for a needle in a haystack with respect to the US markets or Europe.

We do not give up, but it is a dirty effort.

And we have to use the magic of the ITI Independent Stock Index to find a dozen stocks that still persist in going up.

ITI, come and simplify our life: Terna shares

Most of the things that are created exist to improve our life, to make it easier for us. It is an evolution that facilitates: the washing machine, the machine, the mattress, the cutlery … and even the ITI. It will not be comparable to the other examples mentioned, but its function is this: to save traders time, to help them in the skimming of shares. A tool that you can find for free by clicking HERE every day at 19.30.

Here, as always, are indicated in blue the articles already analyzed (which our subscribed readers can find in our archive) and in red the protagonist of today.

Terna’s shares are pushed higher and higher, up to breaking historical highs, reaching a price of 7,872 euros. The history of the action, as we can see from the graph, is a succession of congestions and rises: like the pit stop during a race, the horizontalizations seem to serve only to recharge the batteries and then start again in the race. Everything is as it should be: volumes are abundant, the thrust is unquestionably strong, prices are growing progressively. The communication of the approval of the update of Terna’s 2021-2025 industrial plan is dated 24 March (the day that NOT coincidentally preceded the last increase). In the period in question, the company expects to invest a total of 10 billion euros, of which 1.7 billion in the current year. Based on the strategy, Terna estimates that revenues and Ebitda in 2025 could reach 3.08 and 2.14 billion euros respectively, with an average annual growth of over 3%.

Terna closed at December 31, 2021 with revenues of € 2.6 billion (+ 4.6%) and an Ebitda which went from 1.81 to 1.85 billion (+ 2.4%).