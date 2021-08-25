shares Selvaggia Lucarelli’s post thinking it’s Macron

“I am for the French line, right away. I no longer have any intention of sacrificing my life, my time, my son’s freedom and adolescence, as well as his right to study properly, for those who refuse to get vaccinated. . This time you stay at home, not us. ” These are the words of Selvaggia Lucarelli who on Facebook days ago took sides in favor of the Green pass, already a reality in France. We repeat, words of Selvaggia Lucarelli, not of Macron, as mistakenly believed by Jennifer Aniston.

The American actress shared the journalist’s post among her Instagram stories thinking it was the warning of the president of France. A phone game explained on social media by Lucarelli herself, incredulous about what happened: “I don’t know how it happened but someone translated my post into English. Pasting my reflection to the summary I had made of Macron’s speech. The post in English it began to travel on the web, in the world. It became ‘Macron’s speech’. In rare cases there was my signature. Journalists and politicians started sharing it in America, Canada, England – continues – A The Guardian reporter explained that it was a post of mine, especially as Macron doesn’t have a teenage son, but it was too late. Until this morning I find my post signed ‘Macron’ in Jennifer Aniston’s stories. So Leon is officially Macron’s secret son “.

An incredible translation error, not only of the content but of the source. For the series “absurd things that happen” comments Selvaggia Lucarelli, adding: “It seems like a joke”. Or maybe yes, but this time the protagonists are not our carabinieri.

Jennifer Aniston, the shock photo of her Covid sick friend: “Wear the mask”