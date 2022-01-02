Shares to buy 2022, the advice

2020 was the year of the pandemic, 2021 that of recovery and growth, at least until the final part because the Omicron variant cast new shadows on the markets, worrying governments, but also investors. What will happen in 2022? And in which shares will it be more appropriate to invest? here are the expert advice relating to best investments for the year that has just begun.

How to invest in stocks online today

What is certain is that in order to be able to take risks wisely it is necessary to study, so as to learn the basic notions of technical analysis for invest on the stock exchange autonomously and efficiently. The other important advice is to choose a regulated broker to operate on the financial markets, checking the broker’s license and the operator’s reputation, perhaps using the demo account to try the services offered.

This is because there are many brokers who offer reduced costs, guaranteeing maximum accessibility to online trading solutions: however, it is advisable to always protect your capital, carefully choosing the suitable securities on which invest.

Stocks 2022, on which to bet

The main advice of the experts is to focus, at least for the moment, on actions of European markets. The reason is simple and consists in the confirmation of the accommodative monetary policy also for the 2022 by the ECB, while the Fed may soon start the tapering (i.e. a monetary restriction carried out by a central bank to prevent an economy from overheating as a result of inflationary threats).

Basically, at the moment fintech stocks are the ones on which the attention of investors falls the most, thanks to the good growth potential even in the event of an increase in infections and the return to lockdown measures. Above all, the digital payments market, which in Europe is worth 260 billion euros, should be evaluated: according to estimates, it could grow again by 2025 by a further 7 percentage points.

Same goes for tech stocks, as Big Techs (Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook) all performed. To avoid oil stocks, for which a case is expected in the coming months with the possible contraction of crude oil.

In summary, among the titles recommended by experts for the 2022 there are above all:

the actions European value;

European value; fintech stocks with good growth prospects;

technological stocks in view of a possible new wave of the virus;

Big Pharma stocks, which could grow in the event of a resurgence of the pandemic, on all BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna (by the way, here’s how much Pfizer collected: the record figure, but also all pharmaceutical companies in general, including Moderna).

