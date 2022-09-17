Sharing as a family that key to your well-being and that of your loved ones – Metro World News

Sharing with your family is one of the best options you have to do in your free time. In this way, you not only contribute to your well-being, but also to that of your loved ones.

Even when you’re busy, it doesn’t hurt that in those brief and much-needed moments of rest, you spend time with your loved ones. Give them a call, send them a message, and if they are close, a little chat or a game with the little ones will always enrich the relationship.

As the renowned Irish writer John Boyne said: “A home is not a building, nor a street, nor a city; it has nothing to do with things as material as bricks and cement. A home is where your family is, do you understand?

No matter where they are, family is family, so keep them in mind.

In the article “Why is it important to share with the family?”, Campi states that it improves self-esteem and self-confidence; by encouraging interaction, it helps problem solving; In addition, children who share time with their parents do better in school.

Another benefit is that when interacting, communication skills are still developed in infants.

What happens if there is no good family relationship?

If you are one of those who thinks that you cannot spend time with your family because you do not get along with them, then perhaps you are one of the candidates for family therapy.

Monzo Psychology reviewed that family therapy aims to restore balance between all members when there are problems, tensions or lack of communication.

During therapy they become dynamic, moments are generated for people to vent about the aspects in which they feel offended by their loved ones. The idea is to change behavior patterns that contribute to a better coexistence.

beyond the veins

There are those who become like family without you having the same blood that runs through their veins. If you think there is someone in this line, give thanks to life for him or her.

Dedicate time to those special people who make your house a home.

“No matter how many discussions there are inside your house. As much as you think your love is a lost cause. Rest assured that they love you and that love lasts a lifetime”, says one of Rubén Blades’ classics, because after all, as he himself expresses: “Family is family”.