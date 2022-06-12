sharing with Shakira in the Super Bowl was “the worst”

A new controversy arises in the panorama for Shakira, beyond the one that the artist is going through due to the separation with the soccer player Gerard Piqué. Now, in recent statements by the singer JLo, she revealed that sharing a stage with the Colombian in the 2020 Super Bowl “was a mistake.”

In this sense, the diva from the Bronx stated that it was not a good idea to have accepted this duet presentation with the Colombian.

“Having two people perform at the Super Bowl was the worst idea in the world,” said Jennifer Lopez.

That said, JLo indicated that the mistake was not doing this with Shakira. But what was really serious was having accepted the fact that two Latin stars had shared the stage in an event like the Super Bowl.

Given this situation, Benny Medina, manager of the singer, assured that “it was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the work that an artist has historically done” and that this was what really outraged López.

In Halftime, a documentary that will be released soon on the Netflix streaming platform, JLo delivered these revelations. In addition, there it is seen that in the rehearsal practices for the halftime show, the artists did not look very comfortable and cordial.

JLo fought with the NFL

His frustration and annoyance was reflected in the documentary. “This was the worst idea in the world,” says the angry singer, who she sees fighting the NFL any longer to do her set justice.

The documentary also shows moments of rehearsals and conversations between JLo and Shakira. For example, you see a scene from a Zoom meeting where you see the two of you trying to make the best of this situation, saying, “We can bring everyone together right now.” The truth is that the rehearsals between the two were not the friendliest.

The documentary will be available on Netflix starting June 14, 2022.