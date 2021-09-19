Shark 2: the records of the sequel to the film directed by Steven Spielberg

In 1978, Jaws 2 set a series of records for the cost of production and box office receipts around the world.

With a budget of $ 30 million, Jaws 2 established itself as the most expensive film ever produced by Universal Pictures to date and as the second most expensive film of 1978 after Superman.

The project, however, met expectations – at least the economic ones – becoming the most successful sequel in history until the release of Rocky II, released in 1979, the following year. In short, for some time, Shark 2 held two fairly important scepters.

Prototype of the summer blockbuster and considered a watershed in the history of cinema, Jaws brought Steven Spielberg fame and tells the story of a large and dangerous white shark that kills bathers on the island of Amity, a fictional summer resort. To face this danger are called the local police chief, a marine biologist and a shark hunter played by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw respectively.