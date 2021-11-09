Shark attacks him while swimming, 57-year-old disappears in Australia

The episode took place not far from Perth, on the west coast of the island: some kids on a rubber dinghy gave the alarm, but the searches were useless.

Sharks attacking humans. It sounds like a Halloween movie thing but, sadly, it does happen every now and then. To pay the price this weekend was a 57-year-old man of British origin, but for years now moved in Australia with his wife. The unfortunate protagonist was in fact the victim of a ferocious attack on the west coast of the oceanic island and for him there was nothing more to do. The body was not found, but after a few hours of research it was declared dead as always happens in similar cases.

THE ATTACK OF THE SHARK – No surfboard in this case, the object that sometimes deceives sharks and makes them believe they are in the vicinity of a seal. The 57-year-old Paul was in fact swimming as was his habit almost every morning to keep fit, a way of playing sports that he loved even though he was no longer very young. As he approached a rubber dinghy where teenagers were present, a large shark violently attacked him in front of the eyes of the teenagers who immediately alerted the police and paramedics. The young people then warned the other swimmers that it was time to get out of the water quickly to avoid a similar fate.

IN SEARCH OF MAN – The staff available at that moment immediately went in search of the man with several boats and a helicopter, hoping to find him “shipwrecked” in some area of ​​the sea hidden from view. Unfortunately, the long operations did not give the desired fruit and, as mentioned, we preferred to throw in the towel and close the beach until a later date. On the Australian West Coast this is not the first strip of coast off-limits to bathers in this period, because already in other areas there had been unpleasant sightings. Authorities have indicated that these unusual appearances could be caused by the spawning season of some species of fish. The sharks so hungry they follow their prey and involuntarily end up very close to the coast, then stumbling upon episodes like these.

HISTORY – In these hours in Australia the group of teenagers have been thanked several times for the promptness with which they began to warn everyone of the serious danger. It is not yet clear whether the shark it was only one or more than one, but the alarm raised in record time meant that an even more tragic day did not happen. It has been about five years since someone was lethally attacked by a shark in the Perth area, but by now this epilogue seems certain and of the 57-year-old only sea goggles have been found. His wife has already spoken publicly about the affair, remembering Paul as a fantastic man who left doing the thing he loved most, working out. The woman then wanted to thank both the whole city of Perth for the support and condolences received, and the kids with the dinghy who have shown that they have helped many people. “It has now happened – said the woman -, out of nowhere. Now it will be more difficult to meet sharks like this.

November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 09:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link